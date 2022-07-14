Farmers market ‘Goodness’ of grapes to consumers

Grape harvesting is underway in California, making grapes available around the country and bringing a little California Goodness to consumers everywhere. On July 11, the first video of the California Goodness feature series aired in their three-year campaign.

“It matters to consumers to know who’s providing their food, who’s growing it, who’s picking it and packing it,” Kathleen Nave, California Table Grape Commission president, said. “We just wanted to be able to show the stories of the people in the industry.”

According to the industry’s information release, the videos were shot in the table grape growing regions of California with growers and farmworkers sharing their pride in producing table grapes for consumers to enjoy. The first set of videos features a grower and various farmworkers in Coachella Valley who shared their stories of hard work and dedication to support consumers and families across the nation.