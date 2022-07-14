Paid internship helps students ‘Jump Start’ industrial jobs

The program’s goal is to attract and prepare the next generation of employees to meet the needs of local industries and provide good paying jobs to residents of the Central Valley. According to the Strong Workforce Program of California Community Colleges, there is an unmet demand of over 1,700 trained people in industrial maintenance and an unmet demand for 399 trained electricians.

The internship is designed to give high school students a glimpse of many different career opportunities within industrial trades, according to Chelsea Cushing, relations liaison for COS’ Career Technical Education

“These are some of the highest paying jobs in the valley and research shows that the job market will continue to grow in these areas,” she said.

According to the Regional Director for Employer Engagement in Advanced Manufacturing, Gary Potter, there are over 12 million manufacturing jobs in the United States.

“By 2030, an estimated 4 million manufacturing jobs will be needed,” he said. “This program will help in the development of a talent pipeline to fill the needs of our local manufacturing, agricultural and industrial employers.”