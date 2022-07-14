State funding seeks to restore historic Black town

California’s 2022-23 budget includes $40 million to invest in a visitor center, community center and organic farm in the Tulare County town of Allensworth

ALLENSWORTH – The town of Allensworth in southeastern Tulare County was founded by Black settlers in 1908 on the idea that African Americans could own property and prosper in their pursuit of the American Dream. Now, more than 100 years later, the state of California is using millions of dollars to recognize the town’s past and restore its hope for the future.

California’s 2022-23 budget was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 30 and includes $40 million for Allensworth, a community of less than 600 people centered around a State Park dedicated to preserving California’s first all-Black community. More than half of the money will build a $28 million visitor center and other “interpretive enhancements.” The funding requires the California Department of Parks and Recreation to conduct outreach meetings as part of the planning and design of the center and related improvements, including educational amenities, infrastructure and park improvements. The budget also authorizes the department to give “free days” access to the Colonel Allensworth State Park over the next three years. The state park hosts more than 70,000 visitors each year.

“The new visitor center will better tell the story of this historic African American community and the contributions of its founders and members,” California State Parks stated in an email responding to questions.