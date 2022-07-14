Tulare, Kings counties receive $33M to improve transit

State grant will provide the two counties with two new transit centers and zero-emission buses and vans in Lindsay, Hanford and Visalia to better connect with a future cross-Valley light rail and High Speed Rail Station

SACRAMENTO – Tulare and Kings county residents will have more public transportation options in the next five years thanks to a more than $33 million grant from the state.

On July 7, the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) awarded $796.1 million to 23 projects across the state to expand transit, intercity rail services and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions in low-income communities.

A portion of the funding will go to Tulare and Kings counties to build two transit centers in Lindsay and Hanford and to purchase 14 zero emission buses to transport people between cities and 16 zero emission vans, known as microtransit vehicles, to operate within cities, according to CalSTA. The “feeder” buses will replace gasoline and compressed natural gas fueled buses with electric buses traveling between Visalia and Hanford. The vans will make it easier to plan shorter trips between cities as well as accommodate those unable to walk or bike to the nearest transit stop. Both will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 475,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide – the equivalent of taking 100,000 gas-powered cars off local roads – and improve access to rail. The vehicles are designed to help residents access the east-west Cross Valley Corridor, a plan to build a light, passenger rail train running from Porterville to Huron, which will connect communities in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties with the High Speed Rail station in Hanford.