Goats aid fire prevention in Kaweah Oaks Preserve

Kaweah Oaks Preserve will play host to hundreds of important guests – a herd of goats responsible for fire prevention. The goats will graze on the undergrowth, effectively eliminating the fire fuel in a safe and efficient way.

Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT), the organization that maintains Kaweah Oaks Preserve, has employed goats from Paesano’s Target Grazing to clear the dry undergrowth. The undergrowth consisting of shrubs can ignite and light the vines coming down from trees on fire, which will then carry the fire up the trees to the canopy. Land managers call this “ladder fuel.”

Goats prefer to graze on brush over grass. While other grazers such as sheep or cattle will eat grass, which is low to the ground, goats prefer taller brush or shrubs that are at their eye level. They chew plants down to three inches and do not disrupt the integrity of the soil while eliminating the bottom of the ladder fuel.

Cattle are used to clear dry grass on the rest of the property, but the area the goats are targeting is difficult for cattle to reach due to the thickness of the undergrowth and the canals and ditches in the area.

“We just couldn’t put cattle in that area,” Director of Land Management for SRT Ben Munger said. “They can’t navigate the maze of canals and ditches like goats can.”

Kaweah Oaks Preserve visitors will find the goats grazing around the Skip Pescosolido Wild Rose Trail and adjacent Grapevine Trail. It is important to stay on the trails, far away from the grazing herd. There is an electric fence used to contain them that visitors should be careful to avoid.

It is more important than ever to keep dogs leashed while in the preserve. The goats are protected by livestock dogs that will be actively working for the entirety of the project. It is also important to keep dogs away from the electric fencing.

Back in 1991 veterinarian Brea McGrew and her husband, Bob, a firefighter, were among the first people to employ goats for fire prevention in the hill country near Oakland and Berkeley. The practice is now popular near the Bay Area and in Los Angeles, but according to Munger it isn’t a common practice in the Central Valley.

Prescribed burns may help clear undergrowth, but require planning, manpower and funding that not all areas can provide. Prescribed burns are also at high risk of becoming an out of control fire. Plus, nearby residents are often not happy with the resulting smoke.

Mechanical thinning of undergrowth by people is less dangerous than prescribed burns, but is three times more expensive. It also requires the use of herbicides after removal to suppress regrowth, and that is a problem because those chemicals can leach into the water supply. Mechanical thinning is also much slower than goats. 10 goats can clear an acre of land in about a month, so with 230 goats, the clearing of 25 acres is estimated to take about a month.