TCOE brings a traveling salesman to town

According to the TCOE press release, tickets are on sale now starting at $15 for general admission and $25 for preferred seating, located in the rows closest to the stage. The tickets are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TCOE Visalia locations 6200 S. Mooney Blvd. and 7000 Doe Ave.

The Music Man follows fast-talking, traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize. His plans to skip town with the cash are interrupted when he falls for Marian, the plays’ librarian, who changes his behavior into that of a respectable citizen.

Seven performances are planned to take place on July 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at the L.J. Williams Theater, located at 1001 W Main St, Visalia. The evening shows are to start at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, and matinee (afternoon) shows at 2:30 p.m. on July 23 and 30.

For additional information about The Music Man, call the Theatre Company at (559) 651-1482 or visit the website at tcoe.org/TheatreCo/CurrentProductions.