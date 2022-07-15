TCOE brings a traveling salesman to town

Tulare County Office of Education’s Theater Company performs The Music Man this summer, tickets are now on sale
VISALIA – The Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE) announced tickets are now on sale for the Theatre Company’s production of Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man, a six-time, Tony award-winning family favorite musical.
According to the TCOE press release, tickets are on sale now starting at $15 for general admission and $25 for preferred seating, located in the rows closest to the stage. The tickets are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TCOE Visalia locations 6200 S. Mooney Blvd. and 7000 Doe Ave.
The Music Man follows fast-talking, traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into purchasing instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize. His plans to skip town with the cash are interrupted when he falls for Marian, the plays’ librarian, who changes his behavior into that of a respectable citizen.
Seven performances are planned to take place on July 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 at the L.J. Williams Theater, located at 1001 W Main St, Visalia. The evening shows are to start at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, and matinee (afternoon) shows at 2:30 p.m. on July 23 and 30.
For additional information about The Music Man, call the Theatre Company at (559) 651-1482 or visit the website at tcoe.org/TheatreCo/CurrentProductions.
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Charlie Cowell – Zion Sears, 9th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Harold Hill – Rahim Pullom, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Mayor Shinn – Jacob Lucio, 10th grade, Redwood High School
Tommy Djilas – Leo Paez, 8th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Marian Paroo – Tessa Hemphill, 12th grade, Redwood High School
Amaryllis – Ella Marshall, 4th grade, Shannon Ranch Elementary School
Mrs. Paroo – Rivka Sears, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Winthrop Paroo – Maddox Verrisimo, 4th grade, Shannon Ranch Elementary School
Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn – Paige Ragan, 12th grade, Mt. Whitney High School
Zaneeta Shinn – Elisabeth Smith, 12th grade, Redwood High School
Gracie Shinn – Calvary Sears, 5th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Alma Hix – Rachel Espinoza, 10th grade, Homeschool
Maud Dunlop – Sarah Johnson, 12th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
Ethel Toffelmeir – Lyra Paez, 12th grade, Golden West High School
Mrs. Squires – Angelina Nichols, 9th grade, Redwood High School
Constable Locke – Dean Johnson, 9th grade, Eleanor Roosevelt Community Learning Center
THE QUARTET
Ewart Dunlop – Antony Lotenero, TCOE Alumni
Oliver Hix – Daniel Townsend, TCOE Alumni
Jacey Squires – Jason Bionda, TCOE Alumni
Olin Britt – Tristan Beck, TCOE Alumni