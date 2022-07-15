Tulare County sees first case of monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms of monkeypox may include flu-like symptoms, a rash on the face, extremities or genital area that may look like pimples or blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, general body aches, or fatigue. People with a monkeypox infection may experience all or only a few of these symptoms. However most people with will develop the characteristic rash.

Monkeypox can be passed to others from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which can take several weeks. There are no treatments that are specific for monkeypox; however, in limited situations, a vaccination that was developed to prevent smallpox, a similar virus, may be recommended for those who may have been exposed to the virus

“It is vital that persons who have symptoms or suspect they have monkeypox contact their health care provider right away,” Dr. Haught said. “There are many other causes of rashes, but it is always important to let your provider know you have a rash when scheduling an appointment.”