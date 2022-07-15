Visalia Chamber hosts State of the County Luncheon

State of the County Luncheon provides the opportunity for business owners to ask district supervisors Larry Micari and Amy Shuklian questions, ticket sales end July 15
VISALIA – Business owners will have a chance to question two county officials in a focused meeting at the State of the County Luncheon on Thursday, July 21.
The Visalia Chamber of Commerce hosts District 1 Supervisor Larry Micari and District 3 Supervisor Amy Shuklian as they discuss business issues affecting Tulare County as well as accomplishments and visions for the future. This event is a way to stay current on the latest issues, connect with leaders and celebrate our county.
The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bello Vita Venue in Visalia. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, July 15. It serves as a forum for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors to highlight the county’s accomplishments. Tickets include lunch and a question and answer session with Shuklian and Micari, led by Reggie Ellis, publisher of The Sun-Gazette.
“We need to work with our local businesses so they can be informed as to what’s occurring, because that helps them on how they can conduct business,” Micari said.
At the meeting, Shuklian said she hopes to tackle pressing issues like economic development fronts, the drought in Tulare County and homelessness.
“When I’m out and about in the community, those are the things that people ask me about,” Shuklian said. “Now we have this opportunity in a larger forum to get that information out.”
For more information and ticket purchases, https://www.visaliachamber.org/state-of-the-county