Visalia Chamber hosts State of the County Luncheon

“We need to work with our local businesses so they can be informed as to what’s occurring, because that helps them on how they can conduct business,” Micari said.

At the meeting, Shuklian said she hopes to tackle pressing issues like economic development fronts, the drought in Tulare County and homelessness.

“When I’m out and about in the community, those are the things that people ask me about,” Shuklian said. “Now we have this opportunity in a larger forum to get that information out.”

For more information and ticket purchases, https://www.visaliachamber.org/state-of-the-county