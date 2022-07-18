Two hit, killed in train versus pedestrian accidents

Tulare police announce two separate instances of a train hitting a pedestrian, killing both on the same day

TULARE – It’s incredibly rare for a pedestrian to be struck by a train, much less two on the same day in the same city.

According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 4:53 a.m., on Friday, July 15, officers responded to a report of a train versus pedestrian near the area of Cross Avenue and J Street. The victim was located and pronounced deceased on arrival. The victim has not been identified and is possibly a white or Hispanic female with a small build.