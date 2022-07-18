Two hit, killed in train versus pedestrian accidents

Tulare police announce two separate instances of a train hitting a pedestrian, killing both on the same day
TULARE – It’s incredibly rare for a pedestrian to be struck by a train, much less two on the same day in the same city.
According to the Tulare Police Department, at approximately 4:53 a.m., on Friday, July 15, officers responded to a report of a train versus pedestrian near the area of Cross Avenue and J Street. The victim was located and pronounced deceased on arrival. The victim has not been identified and is possibly a white or Hispanic female with a small build.
A witness stated that they saw the victim walking westbound across the tracks in front of the train as it traveled southbound through the city. The area of impact was determined to be somewhere on the tracks between Cross Avenue and San Joaquin Street. This incident is expected to be investigated by Union Pacific Railroad.
Just hours later at approximately 11 a.m. officers responded to a second report of a train versus pedestrian accident in the area of Inyo and J Street. Upon arrival they located the victim deceased on the east side of the tracks.
A witness advised the victim was walking eastbound on Inyo on the north side of the roadway and right into the patch of the southbound train. Witnesses also advised that the train’s horn could be heard sounding continuously prior to impact.
The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old male who is a known transient. His name was not released pending family notification. The Tulare Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
Tulare Police Logs
Wednesday, July 13
At approximately 1:20 am, officers from the Tulare Police Department were dispatched to the area of Maple and D Street regarding a male caller advising he had been shot. Upon arrival officers found the adult male behind one of the buildings in the area of the 500 block of W. Maple Avenue. The victim was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Narion Morris, 20, from Tulare. Since the night of the homicide detectives uncovered a couple of leads that pointed out a possible suspect. A suspect vehicle description was also obtained. An address for this potential suspect was identified in Visalia. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s residence. Tulare SWAT was deployed and made entry into the home at which time two subjects were detained. Both were transported to the Tulare Police Department for processing and interviews. After interviews one was released pending further investigation. The other was transported to the Tulare County Jail and was booked on a murder charge. The suspect is identified as Christopher Atkins, 31, from Visalia.