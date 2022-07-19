Torrez Jr. wins second pro fight in 58 seconds

“I wish it had gone on a little longer so I could showcase the hard work of the last six weeks,” Torrez said. “But the ref did his job and [Zavala] didn’t get hurt. I can’t say anything bad about that.”

The left-handed, 2020 Olympic silver medalist landed several blows to Zavala’s face and head in the first round while dodging any blows in return. The ref stopped the match after Torrez landed a strong, left-handed blow to Zavala’s face and Zavala stopped returning punches.