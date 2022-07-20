Cool off at the Tulare Backyard Brew Fest

The International Agri-Center hosts Tulare Backyard Brew Fest with over 45 beers to taste and a one of a kind cooling station, proceeds benefit youth agriculture education
TULARE – In the heat of the summer, the International Agri-Center is providing a way to cool off at the Tulare Backyard BrewFest.
On July 30, the agri-center will join with sponsors Elysian Brewing Company, Bueno Beverage Company and Hansen Industries to host a 21 and over event for the community to enjoy local breweries and hometown food. The event will take place in the agri-center’s arbor and run from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. with live music by Ruby Parris at 6 p.m. Proceeds from this event will support youth agricultural education.
“Our guests will enjoy craft beers from different breweries, fun games, great food and an amazing live band,” Brian Haney, International Agri-Center facility manager, said. “We will have a one-of-a-kind cooling station, a cigar bar and lots of shade.”
In addition to smaller cooling stations around the arbor, Hansen Industries, a local company who works with the dairy and livestock industry, has designed a one of a kind misting station for this event. Placed on a 40 foot trailer bed, there will be five 74-inch fans with attached misters to help lower the ambient temperature according to Haney.
“[Hansen Industries’ cooling station] is our primary tool we’re going to use to keep people cool,” Haney said. “We will have free water, lots of misters, lots of shade and umbrellas.”
General admission tickets are $50, which include unlimited beer samples and a complimentary tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $10 and at the door, GA tickets will be $60. Proceeds will support AgVentures! Learning Center, the California Antique Equipment Show, youth livestock events at the IAC Livestock & Equestrian Complex and more.
“Our mission at the International Agri-Center is to support youth ag education,” Haney said. “Events like these will help us to continue to support this mission.”
The brewery list has steadily grown to over 25 well-known California breweries and homebrewers totalling over 45 different beers available to taste. While the event features many Valley-based breweries, there are some popular breweries from other areas and wine will also be available from Fresno State Wine and 101 North Wines.
A cigar bar will also be available to participants thanks to Sequoia Cigar out of Visalia.