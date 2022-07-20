Cool off at the Tulare Backyard Brew Fest

General admission tickets are $50, which include unlimited beer samples and a complimentary tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $10 and at the door, GA tickets will be $60. Proceeds will support AgVentures! Learning Center, the California Antique Equipment Show, youth livestock events at the IAC Livestock & Equestrian Complex and more.

“Our mission at the International Agri-Center is to support youth ag education,” Haney said. “Events like these will help us to continue to support this mission.”

The brewery list has steadily grown to over 25 well-known California breweries and homebrewers totalling over 45 different beers available to taste. While the event features many Valley-based breweries, there are some popular breweries from other areas and wine will also be available from Fresno State Wine and 101 North Wines.

A cigar bar will also be available to participants thanks to Sequoia Cigar out of Visalia.