Exeter ends nitrate drinking water warning

The drinking water warning issued by the city of Exeter in May ends as the well with high nitrate levels is taken offline

EXETER – Exeter officially put an end to their drinking water warning after swapping well 6’s production that included high nitrate levels with well 9 that was recently rehabilitated.

The drinking water warning due to high levels of nitrates from well 6 in Exeter has been lifted. Women who are pregnant and infants could safely drink the city’s water as of July 14, ending the two month warning period.