Fox Theatre welcomes Henry Rollins and Amy Grant in the fall

Multi-talented performers Henry Rollins and Amy Grant are both coming to Fox Theatre this October, tickets are on sale now

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, first on stage is musician, writer, spoken-word artist, actor and presenter Henry Rollins on his 2022 “Good to See You” tour. The performance starts at 8 p.m.