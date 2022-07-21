Candidate filing period opens for local elections

The nomination period for city council seats in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake are open through mid-August

TULARE COUNTY – Local election season began Monday with the opening of the nomination period for candidates to put their names on the November ballot.

Incumbents and challengers in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake were able to turn in their paperwork as candidates for open city council seats beginning July 18. There are at least two open city council seats in each of Tulare County’s four small cities but few candidates have filed for the November election, including incumbents, but there are still a few more weeks to file.