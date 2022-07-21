Candidate filing period opens for local elections

The nomination period for city council seats in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake are open through mid-August
TULARE COUNTY – Local election season began Monday with the opening of the nomination period for candidates to put their names on the November ballot.
Incumbents and challengers in Exeter, Farmersville, Lindsay and Woodlake were able to turn in their paperwork as candidates for open city council seats beginning July 18. There are at least two open city council seats in each of Tulare County’s four small cities but few candidates have filed for the November election, including incumbents, but there are still a few more weeks to file.
Nomination papers are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. If an incumbent does not file, the nomination deadline for that office is extended to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17. Incumbents are not allowed to file past the Aug. 12 deadline.
As the only small city to elect its council members by district, Exeter will have three seats up for grabs in the Midterm Election this November. Mayor Pro-Tem Frankie Alves in District C, Dave Hails in District A, and Steve Garver in District D have all stated publicly they are running for re-election.
So far, Garver is the only incumbent being challenged on the ballot after Vicki Riddle filed her nomination papers for District D. No other candidates have filed to run against Hails or Alves, as of press time.
Farmersville will also have three seats on this year’s ballot but the city does not separate its council members into districts. The top three vote getters between incumbents and challengers will take the three at-large seats on the council.
The three city council seats up for election are those held by Paul Boyer, Tina Hernandez and Ruben Macareno. None of the current council members have confirmed they are running for re-election. No other candidates have filed for nomination for the seats, as of press time.
Woodlake will have three seats up for grabs this election cycle. The seats are currently held by Frances Ortiz, Emmanuel Llamas and William Valero.
William Valero said he plans to run for re-election but the other two incumbents have not yet announced if they will run. No challengers had filed nomination paperwork as of press time.
Only two seats will be on the ballot in Lindsay, those held by Yolanda Flores and Roseana Sanchez. Neither council member has confirmed they will be running for re-election and no other candidates have filed for the election as of press time.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24 and election day is Nov. 8. Anyone who will be 18 at the time of the election who is a U.S. citizen, resident of California and is not a convicted felon may register to vote.