Supervisors express confidence in local economy

District 3, Shuklian’s district, covers the majority of Visalia. District 1, Micari’s district, covers only a portion of Visalia. But both supervisors expressed their confidence for the local economy at the July 21 event.

They noted that unemployment rates in Tulare County have the potential to decrease even further with the expansion of medical facilities, commercial and retail businesses in Visalia.

With the viability of the Visalia Industrial Park, and the development of more commercial and retail businesses, unemployment rates are among the lowest they have ever been in Tulare County. According to the Employment Development Department, unemployment rates dropped to 6.5% in May 2022, a half percent lower than the previous May. The goal to get the number even lower could be achieved with the advancement of the Sequoia Gateway project, a project that will extend medical and business facilities to Visalia.