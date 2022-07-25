Algae wreaks havoc on summer plans

Harmful algal blooms that present themselves in mats are found in the Three Rivers area, are harmful to people and animals, visitors are advised to stay out of the water

TULARE COUNTY – Extreme heat and stagnant water has provided prime conditions for potentially toxic algal matter to become more prominent in recreational areas showing cause for concern for local swimming holes.

State, county and community members warn individuals who are looking to cool off in areas surrounding Three Rivers, not to get in the water. Harmful algal blooms (HAB) were reportedly seen in areas around Skyline Pond, Slick Rock and a mile west of Dinely Bridge.