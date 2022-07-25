Mountain Festival brings people back into nature

The Camp Nelson Mountain Festival returns to Camp Nelson Meadow after a three-year break
EXETER – After a lengthy hiatus from the pandemic and severe wildfires the Camp Nelson Mountain Festival is ready to rock and roll again next month.
The festival will take place on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7 for the first time in three years.
Admission is free and the festival runs from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. The pre-party begins at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 with a few food and craft vendors available that day for preview. The event will be held at the Camp Nelson Meadow in the Giant Sequoia National Monument.
“We’re trying to have more events to get people up to the mountains,” organizer Debbie Morley said. “We want to get the community active again after the break.”
For the main event on Saturday and Sunday, over 15 food vendors and 50 craft vendors will set up at the festival along with a bounce house and games for kids. For adults there will be log sawing, horseshoes, cornhole and volleyball as well as plenty of beer and wine for sale.
There will be live music from three bands: Fire on the Mountain, Miles from Nowhere and Eaton Pyles String Band.
No pets or outside food will be allowed inside the festival.
All proceeds go to the John M Nelson Conservancy, a non-profit organization located in Camp Nelson. The John M Nelson Conservancy owns the meadow where the event takes place as well as the nearby museum and RV park. It was founded in 1989 with the purpose of preserving the seven acres of the meadow. The conservancy maintains the properties so that the public can use them, hosting both community events and weddings.