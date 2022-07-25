Mountain Festival brings people back into nature

There will be live music from three bands: Fire on the Mountain, Miles from Nowhere and Eaton Pyles String Band.

No pets or outside food will be allowed inside the festival.

All proceeds go to the John M Nelson Conservancy, a non-profit organization located in Camp Nelson. The John M Nelson Conservancy owns the meadow where the event takes place as well as the nearby museum and RV park. It was founded in 1989 with the purpose of preserving the seven acres of the meadow. The conservancy maintains the properties so that the public can use them, hosting both community events and weddings.