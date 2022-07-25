Tulare County property tax roll hits all-time high

This year’s property tax revenue takes a massive jump, yields the county approximately $43 billion
VISALIA – The Tulare County assessment roll reached an all-time high with a 6.9% increase that will fund services and improvements to the county and it’s communities.
The Tulare County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder Tara K. Freitas, CPA, announced on July 21 the 2022-2023 property tax roll reached $43.71 billion. This is an increase of $2.8 billion, 6.9%, from the previous fiscal year. The assessment roll reports the total value of all real estate and business property in the county as of Jan. 1.
“The 2022-2023 roll reflects the great work of our team of professionals, who provide excellent customer service and continue to improve our ability to produce fair, accurate and timely valuations,” Freitas said. “It is a privilege to lead a department that is responsible for more than $430 million in annual revenues.”
Freitas said the growth of the assessment roll is attributed to real estate sales, new construction projects and the annual increase pursuant to Proposition 13, which limits property tax increase to 2% unless there is a change of property ownership or new construction.
“The 6.9% roll increase is the largest since 2007,” Freitas said. “The strong real estate market was a major contributing factor, as were new construction projects in the Visalia Industrial Park.”
The 2022 tax roll consists of approximately 159,000 real estate parcels and 16,000 business/personal property assessments. Residential properties contributed nearly $25 billion of roll value, accounting for 58% of the tax roll. Commercial and industrial properties contributed 19% with $8 billion and agricultural properties 16% with $7 billion. Property tax savings of nearly $15 million benefits homeowners, disabled veterans, non-profit organizations and owners of affordable housing.
Freitas said the people of Tulare County will also benefit most from the revenue increase. Local schools and community colleges are expected to receive nearly 40% of the property tax revenue while another 40% will fund essential county services vital to the safety, health and welfare of the community. The incorporated cities of Tulare County are to receive 14% of the tax revenue, enabling them to provide important city services to residents and businesses.
“Overall, increased property tax revenues ultimately flow back into the community, providing greater services and additional programs to the people we serve,” she said.
Every year, the Office of Assessor/Clerk-Recorder submits tax roll values to the Office of the Auditor-Controller for certification. These values serve as the basis for property tax bills that property tax owners will receive from the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office in September and October. Property tax revenue funds essential public services like first responders, schools, libraries, parks and other important city/county services.
The assessor is preparing to mail assessed value notices to 34,244 taxpayers. Those with questions about assessed values or the assessment process may contact the Assessor’s Office by calling 559-636-5100, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. More information, including detailed assessment roll data, is available on the Assessor’s website at tularecounty.ca.gov/assessor/.