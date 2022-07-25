Tulare County property tax roll hits all-time high

“The 6.9% roll increase is the largest since 2007,” Freitas said. “The strong real estate market was a major contributing factor, as were new construction projects in the Visalia Industrial Park.”

The 2022 tax roll consists of approximately 159,000 real estate parcels and 16,000 business/personal property assessments. Residential properties contributed nearly $25 billion of roll value, accounting for 58% of the tax roll. Commercial and industrial properties contributed 19% with $8 billion and agricultural properties 16% with $7 billion. Property tax savings of nearly $15 million benefits homeowners, disabled veterans, non-profit organizations and owners of affordable housing.

Freitas said the people of Tulare County will also benefit most from the revenue increase. Local schools and community colleges are expected to receive nearly 40% of the property tax revenue while another 40% will fund essential county services vital to the safety, health and welfare of the community. The incorporated cities of Tulare County are to receive 14% of the tax revenue, enabling them to provide important city services to residents and businesses.