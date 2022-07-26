Conway addresses California wildfires during short term congressional stay

During a meeting over the dire circumstances of California’s forests, Conway was joined by wildfire experts from across the country, including the chief executive officer of Fresno’s Caylym Technologies International.

“Alarmingly, this wildfire season is on pace to become the worst season on record. For decades, forest agencies have either failed to implement fundamental wildfire prevention measures or have been prevented from doing so by environmental regulations,” Congresswoman Conway said during the July 21 meeting. “Our forests deserve better. We urgently need to use every available tool and technology to stop these devastating wildfires.”