California Table Grape Commission expands media reach worldwide

The California Table Grape Commission is expanding their global marketing focus with the new position of chief marketing officer. Commission staff member Alyson Dias was promoted to chief marketing officer from her prior position as vice president of advertising and digital media.

“Alyson is now responsible for overseeing the global marketing program which includes domestic and export markets and the leading of a larger market team,” president of commission Kathleen Nave said.

In her new position, Dias is responsible for leading the development of the commission’s marketing campaign and expanding trade in both the U.S. and foreign countries, targeting consumers all over the world. Her responsibilities include supervising the brand Grapes from California, directing consumer and trade research to best meet customer demand and developing campaign strategies to motivate grape purchases among consumers.

“The success of such a vital and extensive marketing campaign calls for a dedicated individual to lead the effort,” Nave said. “Alyson’s comprehensive background, her keen and thoughtful attitude make her ideal for the role of chief marketing officer.”

In addition to Dias’ promotion, commission staff members Rachel Coelho and Nick Nakashian will fill two new positions within the established domestic and export marketing team led by Dias. Coelho will serve as the assistant director of marketing for social media and influencers, famous online personalities, and share commission content and messaging on all commission social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. She will also manage social media influencer and retailer-tagged radio programs.

Nakashian is now the assistant director of marketing for content development and analysis, with responsibilities of analyzing consumer response to commission messaging and using the learnings to shape content development in key communication areas.

“Being able to bring all of the marketing elements under one umbrella is an important step forward to ensure the impactful delivery of key commission messaging around the globe,” Nave said.