Cannabis is in Tulare with or without tax vote

Development money

If the tax is voted down it would not be as if the city has nothing to gain from dispensaries. The city created development agreements – contracts between the developers and the city – with each cannabis dispensary that was approved earlier this year.

The first development agreement was initiated by Herb ‘N Vibes in 2021. Their circumstances were different from Valley Pure and Token Farms because they were already established as a medical marijuana facility. They feared being at a competitive disadvantage against recreational dispensaries and wanted to become one themselves. Without a tax in place the city crafted a development agreement with Herb ‘N Vibes in order to collect taxes on the dispensary, until a tax could be approved by voters in November – assuming the tax is approved.

While creating an agreement with Herb ‘N Vibes in 2021 Tulare created separate agreements with Valley Pure and Token Farms, also before bringing a tax measure to the voters.

“[Creating development agreements] wasn’t the traditional way to do it, but this was the best way to do that to make sure that [Herb ‘N Vibes] could continue to compete,” Zamora said. “That way we could still move forward and they wouldn’t be waiting [for the November election].”