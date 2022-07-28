East Kaweah GSA resubmits groundwater plan to state

The East Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency’s (East Kaweah) board of directors approved an updated Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) on July 25, two days before the deadline to submit the revised plan to the California Department of Water Resources. The state agency rejected the plan on Jan. 28 as “incomplete” and required East Kaweah to correct deficiencies in three areas before resubmitting by the July 27 deadline. The goal of the GSP is to bring groundwater levels into balance by the year 2040 under the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) of 2014.

If the state decides East Kaweah did not sufficiently address the deficiencies, the State Water Resource Control Board can take over and implement their own plan under a process called “state intervention” until local control is restored.

“East Kaweah, we’re the people that live here and we’re the ones that create the rules to try to prevent overdraft. That’s our job,” East Kaweah executive director Mike Hagman said. “We don’t want the state to come in because then it says we failed, that, as local people, we couldn’t manage it ourselves.”