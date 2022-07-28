Visalia landfill well in state of emergency

The Solid Waste Department wants the well replaced before it fails completely, which could happen any time over the next several months. The state of emergency was declared to bypass the public bidding process for finding a contractor to complete the project in order to replace the well as soon as possible. Without the state of emergency, it would take two to three months to design a new well, then another three months for bidding and construction of the new well, given current demand for drilling services.

The critical nature of the current well meets the definition of an emergency. By declaring a state of emergency, the project will not be delayed by the preparation of plans and specifications or by soliciting multiple competitive bids for the construction of the well. Instead the project will go to the bid already solicited by the Solid Waste Department.

The Solid Waste Department obtained quotes from Scott Belknap Well Drilling and Kaweah Pump Inc. for the design, drilling and installation of a new well, estimated to cost a total of $200,000.