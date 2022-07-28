Woodlake takes ‘charge’ in covering electric vehicle station costs

The city is working to transition its vehicle fleet, including city vehicles and police cars, to electric vehicles over the next few years and hopes public access to charging stations will prompt more residents to switch to electric vehicles. The Charge Up! program incentivizes cities to reduce air pollution by encouraging the use of electric vehicles.

The charging stations behind city hall are mainly for use by city vehicles but will also be open to the public. “If people come into town, the charging stations will be in a centralized area within a walkable distance to the downtown area,” Griswold said.

The Charge Up! program allows cities to receive up to $50,000 annually per site to purchase electric vehicle chargers. The grant reimburses cities up to $5,000 for Level 2 Single Ports and $6,000 for Level 2 Dual Ports.