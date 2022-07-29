Lindsay to honor military service members with unique banners

For many family members of the honorees, the banners are to thank and honor military personnel for their service to the country. For those with family members who were killed in action, it is a way of ensuring that their loved ones live on.

“I thoroughly believe that if we remember them and we keep honoring them, they’ll never be forgotten,” Jared Verbeek’s father, Travis Verbeek said.

After the unveiling ceremony on November 1, residents will be able to walk around and see the banners of all those who served while enjoying hors d’oeuvres provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Virginia Loya, who runs the Friday night farmers’ market, has even promised to bring her taco truck to the event.

The banners will fly every year from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. Once the banners are too worn to fly, which usually happens after six to eight years, they will be given to the family of the honoree. The family will then have the opportunity to apply for a new banner.

This year, the banners will stay up through the month of November until Christmas decorations are put up. They will be hung again on Memorial Day in 2023 and stay up until Veterans Day. Applications for new banners will open every year in January and close in March.