Four miles of Highway 65 dedicated to fallen firefighters

The stretch of Highway 65 through Porterville is officially Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway

PORTERVILLE – The Porterville Fire Department held a ceremony on July 29 to honor the two firefighters lost in a library fire in 2020.

Porterville dedicated a stretch of State Highway Route 65 to Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost their lives in the Porterville Library Fire in February 2020. Highway memorial signs were installed to mark the stretch of road dedicated to the fallen firefighters.