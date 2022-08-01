Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer

Police arrest Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas for running a red light, hitting a police office; a toxicology report is yet to determine whether he was drunk
TULARE – Police work a dangerous job, and one of those dangers is evidently suffering from the occasional car accident while on duty.
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
Other officers arrived to assist and passengers in the suspect vehicle were observed to be leaving the area on foot. One of the passengers was found laying on the ground at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment due to complaints of pain.
The driver however, remained on scene and was still in the vehicle. He was later identified as Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas, 20, from Tulare. Rosas displayed obvious signs of intoxication but refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance. After he was cleared by a doctor he was transported to the Tulare Police Department for booking and processing.
A blood sample was obtained from Rosas via search warrant. Toxicology is pending. He was later transported to the Tulare County Jail and charged with felony drunk driving causing injury and driving while unlicensed.
The officer was also taken to the hospital for examination and released shortly after. He complained of soreness but overall is in good shape. He is home resting and in good spirits.