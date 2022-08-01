Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer

Other officers arrived to assist and passengers in the suspect vehicle were observed to be leaving the area on foot. One of the passengers was found laying on the ground at the scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment due to complaints of pain.

The driver however, remained on scene and was still in the vehicle. He was later identified as Jesus Miguel Meza Rosas, 20, from Tulare. Rosas displayed obvious signs of intoxication but refused to perform field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance. After he was cleared by a doctor he was transported to the Tulare Police Department for booking and processing.