Kaweah Health builds program to ease nursing shortage

Morales said the hospital has already partnered with a few outside programs such as College of Sequoias (COS), but it is still not enough. Kaweah helped fund an expansion of COS’s program, which created 10 addition seats in the LVN to RN programs, according to Morales. Kaweah also sponsors employees to participate in an additional COS program that is geared toward those who wish to further their education while continuing to work in health care year round.

Kaweah has several employees who are interested in furthering their education, but they simply have not been accepted into a program. Many schools do not have enough staff to take on a larger class, forcing many to wait longer while the need for nurses continues to grow.

Applicants must first go through a process within the hospital to be chosen for the program. Once the class is full, they will have to apply to Unitek like any other school and pay the remaining cost of tuition. Morales said specifics are still being worked out.