Soccer City kicks off on Aug. 4

The micro-brewery and taproom will operate similar to Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in downtown. Soccer City would be operating under an Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) type 23 license which allows those under age 21 to be in the taproom if they are accompanied by an adult, the business offers games and activities and non-alcoholic beverages and snack food and the minors don’t sit at the bar or serving counter. Soccer City has a 2,000-square foot brewing area and a 2,000-square foot taproom and biergarten for selling and serving beer brewed onsite.

The brewery also taps into the soccer theme with TVs playing matches from around the world and beer inspired by the sport. El Classico, a Mexican lager, is named after the longstanding rivalry between European football club powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid, their hazy is called Away Days for fan road trips following the teams, while Unite & Strengthen is a nod to the slogan of the American Outlaws, a national organization of fans supporting the U.S. National Teams for men, women and youth in soccer.

“And we are already getting calls from distributors who want to carry our beer because of our Tulare County-centric brand,” Schultz said.