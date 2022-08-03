Local residents among the most likely to drink harmful water

The application process is described as “cumbersome” by the report, with several parts and many requirements. The audit also stated that sometimes State Water Board project managers may not identify missing documents until after the application has been completed, which leads to delays. Additionally, the report stated when water systems change plans, the review process becomes delayed due to the State Water Board requesting new information from the water systems and having to review the documents again.

The State Water Board breaks up its application into four parts, with different people reviewing the separated parts. The four parts of the reviewing process are general, technical, environmental and financial. The report said staff will sometimes delay completing application reviews if parts of the review are not done or if they suspect any potential changes to the project, even if the application is complete. This defeats the purpose of breaking the application up into four parts. Additionally, several of the projects reviewed by the auditor were delayed because staff had to review the applications more than once.