Mural artist brings colorful charm to Exeter dog park

“I just wanted to do something nice, so I donated the mural to the park,” Gilles said. “I came up with a design that tried to feature different kinds of dogs and brighten it up more with some flowers.”

The mural is painted on a piece of wood cut to the size of a bulletin board. Gilles started by sanding it smooth and coating it in a primer. She designs her murals on her computer first and for the dog mural, projected it onto the wood to get an outline before she began painting. Once the painting was complete, she coated it with a UV protectant and anti-graffiti coating.

“I was going to use two dogs that I know, mine and my coworker’s, but it’s very hard to get the right picture of a dog because they move,” Gilles said. She ended up using pictures from the internet to model the five dogs in the mural.