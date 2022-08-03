Three Rivers residents cautioned against toxic water usage

When water is taken at lower depths from a river or a lake, the water is not as affected by the toxins, “These toxins tend to stay up on the higher levels of the water surface,” Monteiro said.

Tulare County Public Health is partnering with Self-Help Enterprises to offer water testing services for private domestic river wells, which draw water directly from the Kaweah River. Self-help enterprises said on a flyer to locals, that they will provide accurate information on the quality of water being pulled from the well. They also are offering, “short and long term solutions if contaminants are found.”

Residents with private wells who are concerned with their water quality can contact Self-Help Enterprises Water Quality Program at 559-802-1285 or [email protected].

Health and human services asks those affected to be cautious when bathing infants and young children, as they may swallow the water. Additional things to avoid are drinking or using water from any appliance that is connected to water supply lines. This includes the water and ice dispensers in refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers.