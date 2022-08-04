Hundreds march 335 miles for farm worker rights

This year’s march was originally scheduled in 2021, but on the first day of the march Governor Newsom vetoed a similar bill, AB 616, also sponsored by Assemblyman Stone. After vetoing AB 616, Newsom issued a statement saying the bill “contained various inconsistencies and procedural issues related to the collection and review of ballot cards.” Marchers then suspended the march until this year making their way to Sacramento with more urgency than before.

AB 2183 has been reworked and resubmitted for approval. Those who are marching are hoping to bring attention to the cause and cause Newsom to seriously consider this bill. Rivera said they will be met by supporters on the 24th and final day of the march for farm worker appreciation day Aug. 26.

“We are expecting 5,000 people to join us and rally in Sacramento and I think it’s going to paint a really clear and loud picture for the governor’s office,” Rivera said. “Farm workers are essential. They have been the ones who have been working throughout the pandemic.”