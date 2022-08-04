St. Louis Encephalitis has traveled to Tulare County

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) there is no vaccine or medication to treat the virus for humans. Those infected with SLEV will have few to no symptoms, same goes for those infected with West Nile. The most common symptoms for those infected with SLEV appear five to 15 days after being infected. The symptoms will appear as mild, flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache. In severe cases, SLEV can affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis and can result in death or long-term disability.

Those infected with West Nile rarely show symptoms, but one in five people will develop a fever along with additional symptoms as soon as two days after being infected or as late as 14 days after being infected. Similar to SLEV, severe cases of West Nile Virus can affect the central nervous system, resulting in meningitis and/or encephalitis and can result in death or long-term disability.