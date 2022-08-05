A bear of a lesson comes to SCICON

Students will be able to see all of these characteristics at the exhibit at SCICON due to the award-winning taxidermy in the detailed exhibit. When encountering a bear in the wild – which students may do while camping or hiking either in California or traveling to another state – identification is important because grizzly bears and black bears have different behavioral patterns, and so the best way to respond to an attack is different. If attacked by a grizzly bear, it is best to play dead, but if attacked by a black bear, it is best to run or fight.

Overall, the best way to avoid an encounter with a bear is to keep a good distance and avoid surprising bears. Most bears will avoid humans if they hear them coming so some hikers play music out of a speaker while hiking in bear country. It is also important to carry food in a bear-safe container such as a bag or canister. The National Parks Service has detailed articles on how to store food properly in bear country.

Students will begin taking field trips up to SCICON to see the bear exhibit as early as the third week of August after school starts.