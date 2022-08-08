Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia

This direct quote can be found on San Jose State University’s (SJSU) About Us page on their website.

GSC’s website is loaded with information that seems to take inquirers in circles and never lead to answers. One large issue with the site is that several bits of text and entire pages appear to be direct word for word from other college websites, like their mission statement. The only difference being GSC replaces the previous college’s name.

Though GSC’s site does appear to contain original text, the majority of the website appears to be directly from the SJSU website with additional pages taken from other schools. The entire “Degrees” page on GSC’s website is a copy from the University of Commonwealth Caribbean Global “Degree Finder” page. Several other portions are taken from the University of Arizona Global Campus’ website as well as others.

GSC’s website offers many different options of classes and courses that are available, but shows no course catalog or a way to enroll. Lost in the pages of the website, there is a button to apply. Once clicked on, it then prompts the user to make an account. Later when trying to log in, the message “unable to log in. Your member request is pending approval” appears with no way around it.