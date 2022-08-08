Motorcyclist dies in collision on Highway 198

An unidentified motorcyclist dies from his injuries after hitting a Jeep attempting to make a left hand turn

TULARE COUNTY – A Harley Davidson rider from Visalia passed away during the twilight hours of the day when he collided with a Jeep on Highway 198.

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6,, officers from the Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on Highway 198 at Eaton Road, with medical personnel responding.