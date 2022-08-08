Motorcyclist dies in collision on Highway 198

An unidentified motorcyclist dies from his injuries after hitting a Jeep attempting to make a left hand turn
TULARE COUNTY – A Harley Davidson rider from Visalia passed away during the twilight hours of the day when he collided with a Jeep on Highway 198.
According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6,, officers from the Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on Highway 198 at Eaton Road, with medical personnel responding.
During the initial investigation it was determined Tatiana Smith, 20, from Exeter was driving a 2008 Jeep, westbound on Highway 198 approaching Eaton Drive. The driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving westbound on Highway 198, behind the Jeep.
Smith slowed to approximately 20 mph preparing to turn south onto Eaton Drive. The driver of the motorcycle crossed over double yellow lines and began passing traffic, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 198.
Smith initiated a left turn onto Eaton Drive, at which time the Harley Davidson collided with the Jeep. The driver of the Harley Davidson was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased due to major injuries from the crash. There were no injuries reported to the driver of the Jeep.