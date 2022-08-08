VPD search for suspect in killing at ARCO station

According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:34 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane for the report of shots fired outside of the business. Once officers arrived on scene, they began checking the area and located a deceased adult male in a nearby neighborhood. Violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.

The victim in this case has been identified as Alfonso Barrera, 30. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.