Court ruling may cost Visalia a second Costco

Adopted in 2014, the city’s general plan featured a three-tier system to encourage development first in Tier 1, land closest to the city center, before allowing subdivisions in Tier 2 and 3 to promote infill development and avoid urban sprawl. The city has already developed Tier 1 land for residential and commercial projects and Tier 1 and 2 for industrial projects, meaning the ruling is now in effect for Tiers 2 and 3.

City Manager Leslie Caviglia said the ruling will pause all development in the latter tiers, including a second Costco planned for the northeast corner of Shirk Road and Riggin Avenue, until the city decides its next steps in the wake of the judge’s ruling. The city was preparing to rezone the corner for retail commercial use to make way for the warehouse grocer.

If Costco backed out of the property it would be a significant loss for the city. The current Visalia Costco remains one of the busiest retailers in town and is said to be near the top in sales in the chain, according to local real estate experts. In 2018 it was estimated the store generated $230 million in sales annually and increasing every year. Costco is likely the top contributor to Visalia’s all-important sales tax revenue with an anticipated increase year after year. The typical store is 160,000 square feet and worth an estimated $80 to $100 million in construction, according to the box retailer’s industry standards. The average store employs 250 to 300 people with wages around $20 per hour.