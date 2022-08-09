Lake Success project promises to protect Porterville

The second phase of the Lake Success dam project promises increased flood protection for Porterville

PORTERVILLE – While the drought leaves the majority of the valley floor dry, Lake Success stands to hold 20,000 extra acre feet.

The expansion project for Schafer Dam at Lake Success has entered its second phase, just months after completing the first phase that began in 2020. The $135 million project includes building a 10-foot tall ogee weir – a low concrete structure that helps control water flow by widening the dam’s spillway – and adds 20,000 acre feet of water storage.