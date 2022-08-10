County child support services avoids one size fits all solutions

The month of August brings with it Child Support Awareness from child support services, who recognize not all problems can be fixed a single way
VISALIA – When it comes to child support in Tulare County there is no “one size fits all” approach. And that is the focus of the county’s child support services department during Child Support Awareness month.
Child support services is in partnership with 47 county and regional child support offices and recognizes that families are diverse and come in all shapes and sizes. One size does not fit all when it comes to the services and care required to support families, so the services offered through California’s child support programs are as diverse as the people who utilize them.
Roger Dixon, director of Tulare County Department of Child Support Services, said the department plans to reach out to employers within the county and provide more information on child support regulations with an employer workshop on Aug. 24. This is to make it easier for employers to understand their roles and responsibilities when it comes to deducting child support from an employee’s income.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in California have recovered with more jobs in the public sector, agriculture, private industry and gig work and hundreds of thousands are teleworking. As parents are adapting to support their children in their own ways, child support services updated its programs for Californians paying and receiving child support.
This includes the newly revised debt reduction program, a program that provides eligible parents the opportunity to reduce the amount owed to the government from past due child support payments. The debt, called “arrears”, is now based on the parent’s ability to pay instead of flat percentages so parents in arrears are getting some relief from their state-owed debt.
According to a press release from the county it’s important for child support services to recognize that one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to support for families which is why California Child Support Services and local child support offices across the state are careful to reflect the needs of each parent and make the process adaptable and collaborative. Child service professionals help both moms and dads achieve the financial stability needed to care for their children and ensure their payments help each other cover essential services like rent and childcare.
Those interested in further helping the California Child Support Services can get the word out about Child Support Awareness month can do so through the support service’s media partners page. Interested parties can help with posters, social media posts and audio/video public service announcements.