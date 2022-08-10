Farmersville supports United Farm Workers march

The Farmersville council said they will release a formal statement of support for the marching farmworkers and AB 2183 in the near future. The bill will allow farm workers to receive union ballots by mail and vote for union leaders by mail. Currently, farm workers can only vote in union elections at their job sites, leading them to face possible intimidation. Many workers end up not voting for their union at all.

“We have a lot of people in Farmersville that either are farm workers or their families are,” Boyer said. “The assembly bill is allowing something that is beneficial to a lot of the families in our community.”