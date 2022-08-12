Bob Ainley decides to run in contested Visalia council race

Local attorney, board member of several nonprofits issues his intent to run for Visalia City Council District 4 bringing the number of candidates to four

VISALIA – The newest candidate to toss his name into the ring for Visalia’s District 4 council seat has the most name recognition: Bob Ainley.

Joining a relatively crowded field for one seat, Ainley will be running against Marie Line-Labbee, Emmanuel Hernandez Soto and Veraldo Holguin. Still the Visalia native wants to be a part of the solution for Visalia’s most pressing issues.