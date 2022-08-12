Fair gives free ‘Jam-Packed Fun’ with donation of non-perishables

The Tulare County Fair gives away one adult admission ticket for the donation of five non perishable items on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m to 6 p.m
TULARE – Tulare County residents will have the opportunity to receive a free ticket to the upcoming Tlare County Fair while also helping those in need by donating goods.
The Tulare County Fair is giving away one adult admission ticket to this year’s fair for five unexpired, nonperishable items donated. On Aug. 19, at 620 S. K St. Individuals will have from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to drop items off through gate 18 and receive their ticket. The ticket will be valid any day of the 2022 Tulare County Fair, Sept. 14–18.
This event will only be held once and there is no limit to the amount of tickets that can be given away, as long as the requirements are met. The Tulare County Fair is partnering with Bethel Church of Tulare, Lighthouse Rescue Mission, Tulare Emergency Aid and the Salvation Army of Tulare and Visalia for food outreach.
The Tulare County Fair’s “Jam-Packed Fun” begins Wednesday, Sept. 14, with the recognition of veterans at the presentation of the Quilts of Honor ceremony. Nomination forms must be postmarked, or hand delivered, by Friday, Aug. 19.
Entertainment on opening day includes a tribute to Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw followed by Left of Centre bands at the Michelob ULTRA & Eagle Mountain Casino Stage. Returning fair favorites include “Brad’s World of Reptiles” and a variety of rides and attractions, thanks to Helm & Sons Amusements.
A new feature is “The Central Valley’s Makers Market,” which features only things that were grown or crafted in the Central Valley. For details on the food pantry or Fair events, contact the Fair at 686-4707.