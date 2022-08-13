Substitute job fair set up to help stem shortage

California Center on Teaching Careers holds virtual job fair on Sept. 14 to mitigate the shortage of substitute teachers

TULARE COUNTY – Substitute teachers were in short supply last year and the jury is out on whether the problem will be better, the same or worse. Fortunately the California Center on Teaching Career is hosting their virtual job fair to help connect substitutes with districts.

“Districts are recruiting and posting openings on a regular basis,” executive director of California Center on Teaching Career (CCTC) Marvin Lopez said. “We provide this service and bring more candidates to the table for them.”