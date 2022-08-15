Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance

California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital

ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.

On Aug. 11, Anthem Blue Cross and Adventist Health announced they had reached a new contract agreement that provides Anthem health plan members with continued coverage for hospital-based services at Adventist Health facilities in California, including hospitals in Tulare, Hanford, Selma and Reedley.