Exeter killer denied parole for 5 years

Man who buried his wife alive after stabbing her with a screwdriver was denied parole for an additional five years
VISALIA – Cesar Navarro will not be released from prison for murdering his wife 24 years ago in Exeter.
From the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) office, a virtual hearing was held on Aug. 2 where TCDA prosecutors secured a five year denial of parole for Navarro, 44, for the 1998 murder of his wife. In attendance at the hearing were victim advocates and the victim’s family.
Navarro is currently serving his sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.
This is Navarro’s second official parole hearing since 2019, when Navarro stipulated to a three-year denial without a hearing at the Salinas Valley State Prison. A senior deputy district attorney argued against his release in this case.
On Dec. 16, 1998, in the city of Exeter, Navarro stabbed his 20-year-old wife, Elizabeth Ann Navarro, multiple times in the head and neck with a screwdriver. While knowing his wife was still alive after the attack, he buried her in the backyard of their home. Her body was found two weeks later after family members filed a missing persons report after searching for her.
At his initial parole hearing in 2014, Navarro said he committed the crime due to perceived infidelity. The victim’s family said she would often talk about Navarro’s violence with her.
In 2000, a jury convicted Navarro of the murder and he was sentenced to life in prison. Navarro was convicted of domestic violence against the victim a few months prior to the murder.