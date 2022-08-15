Exeter killer denied parole for 5 years

Man who buried his wife alive after stabbing her with a screwdriver was denied parole for an additional five years

VISALIA – Cesar Navarro will not be released from prison for murdering his wife 24 years ago in Exeter.

From the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) office, a virtual hearing was held on Aug. 2 where TCDA prosecutors secured a five year denial of parole for Navarro, 44, for the 1998 murder of his wife. In attendance at the hearing were victim advocates and the victim’s family.