TPD takes strategic steps to begin updates

The consultants will also evaluate input from sworn and civilian staff to reinforce their importance to the department. Lastly the evaluation will gather information from outsiders and representatives of the city of Tulare, which the department hopes will enhance partnerships and heighten transparency.

Ynclan is hoping to receive feedback from the community from a survey that will be available to residents. With more responses, good, bad or indifferent, the department will be able to make the necessary changes to better provide for the community. A survey available to residents will be full of a broad spectrum of questions.

Community members and external sources will be asked about their perception of community safety and the police department itself. They will be asked about their satisfaction with the department and how the department should allocate their time and resources, in crime prevention versus. crime response. Additionally they will be asked about their awareness of various police department programs and to rank what they think the department’s priorities are. Also asked will be what the community thinks can be done to enhance partnerships and community trust. An assessment of the department’s response to violent versus property crimes and the ranking of crime and quality of life issues. The survey will also ask about personal contact with the police department as well.