COVID educational reporting earns KVPR Edward R Murrow honors

KVPR reporter Soreath Hoke wins National Edward R. Murrow Award for 2021 news report on COVID-19 education gap

CLOVIS, CALIF. – Reporters can piece together hundreds of stories in their careers and never be noticed, but for KVPR’s Soreath Hok, she was awarded her first Edward R. Murrow Award. The first ever in the station’s 44 years history.

KVPR, the San Joaquin Valley’s NPR station, was awarded for a 2021 news report by Hok on the gap between school attendance records and actual student engagement during distance-learning. The honor was awarded in the category of investigative reporting in the small market radio division.