Election period ends for most city council races

The nomination period for all city council incumbents running for re-election in Tulare County closes, candidates in non-incumbent races continue to file for nomination
TULARE COUNTY – The dust has all but settled for city council candidates in Tulare County. Incumbents and challengers who want to earn their seats must have filed with the elections office by Aug. 12. Unless they are running for District 4 in Visalia.
longtime incumbent Greg Collins decided to step aside leaving District 4 open to four different challengers. However, more candidates may enter the fray as the Tulare County Elections Office announced an extension of the nomination/candidacy period that closes on Aug. 17. Had Collins decided to file for the seat the deadline would have been Aug. 12.
As of Monday, Aug. 15, candidates Marie Line-Labee, Emmanuel Soto, Veraldo Holguin and Bob Ainley will run to fill the seat. District 5 incumbent Steve Nelson has filed for reelection and will run against Rosalinda Alexander, Chad Stafford and Kris Korsgaden. District 3 incumbent Brian Poochigian has filed for reelection and will run against Heather Carter, Teri Bella and Colijia Feliz.
The least straight forward race on the council is for District 1. Left vacant by the death of Phil Cox, the remaining council members appointed Liz Wynn to the seat until the 2022 November election. Now Wynn is running to earn the votes to serve the last two years of Cox’s term ending in 2024. She will be running against David Farris and Justin Bolton.
EXETER
In Exeter, the seat for District A was held by incumbent David Hails, who did not file for reelection. No challengers have filed for that seat, but challengers can still file until Aug. 17.
District C is held by incumbent Frankie Alves, who has filed for reelection along with challenger Chris Clark. District D is held by Steve Garver who has filed for reelection along with challenger Vicki Riddle.
FARMERSVILLE
Farmersville hosts at-large elections and does not separate its city council into districts. The three seats up for election this year will be filled by the three candidates with the most votes. Mayor Paul Boyer and Mayor Pro Tem Tina Hernandez have both filed for reelection for their seats. Councilman Ruben Macareno has decided not to file for re-election and will instead run for one of the open school board positions for Farmersville Unified. Carrie Ortiz and Armando Hinojosa have also filed for nomination. All four candidates will run and the three with the highest votes will be elected to the three open seats.
LINDSAY
Lindsay, like Farmersville, does not divide its city council into districts. The seats held by Yolanda Flores and Rosaena Sanchez are up for reelection and both incumbents have filed for reelection. Three candidates, Paul Campanario, Beatrice Coria and Elvia Jara, have filed as challengers. The two candidates with the most votes out of the five running will be elected to the council.
WOODLAKE
Woodlake also holds at-large elections and this year has three open seats. While incumbents William Valero and Vice Mayor Francis Ortiz have filed for reelection, Emmanuel Llamas did not file for reelection. Misty Wallace has filed as a challenger, putting three candidates on the ballot so far. The three candidates with the most votes will be elected to the three open seats. If no other candidates file before the extended Aug. 17 deadline, then the three current candidates will fill the three seats.
PORTERVILLE
Porterville has two seats up for election this year. District 1 incumbent Lawana Tate has filed for reelection and will be challenged by Raymond Beltran. District 2 incumbent Milton Stowe did not file for reelection. Candidates Greg Meister and Jason Gurrola will run for the District 2 seat.
TULARE
Tulare has two seats open for election this year. For the position of council member 1, incumbent Vice Mayor Terry Sayre has filed for reelection and Sarah Drilling has filed as a challenger. For the position of Council Member 2, incumbent Mayor Dennis Mederos has filed and Jeremy Campbell will run as a challenger.