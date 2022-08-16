Election period ends for most city council races

The nomination period for all city council incumbents running for re-election in Tulare County closes, candidates in non-incumbent races continue to file for nomination

TULARE COUNTY – The dust has all but settled for city council candidates in Tulare County. Incumbents and challengers who want to earn their seats must have filed with the elections office by Aug. 12. Unless they are running for District 4 in Visalia.

longtime incumbent Greg Collins decided to step aside leaving District 4 open to four different challengers. However, more candidates may enter the fray as the Tulare County Elections Office announced an extension of the nomination/candidacy period that closes on Aug. 17. Had Collins decided to file for the seat the deadline would have been Aug. 12.